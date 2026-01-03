Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions on a stretch of the Janpath in the Odisha capital here for organisation of the ‘Patha Utsav’ tomorrow (January 4).

The street festival is scheduled to be held on a stretch of the Janpath from Master Canteen Square to Ram Mandir Square on Sunday. Several dignitaries are likely to attend the event.

As per the traffic advisory issued by the Commissionerate Police, no vehicular movement will be allowed on the said stretch of the Janpath and connecting lanes from 11 pm on Saturday to 11 am on Sunday.

The cops have asked the residents of Bhubaneswar as well as commuters to avoid the route and plan their travel in advance to prevent delays.

Besides, they have been advised to stay updated through the official traffic advisories and follow the temporary traffic diversions.

“We request the cooperation and support of the members of public to ensure the success of the event and maintain smooth traffic flow in the city,” said the Commissionerate Police.