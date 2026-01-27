Sambalpur/Rourkela: Boosting industrial development in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday inaugurated the country’s first Flat Rolled Products (FRP) aluminium unit at Hindalco Industries Ltd’s Aditya Aluminium plant at Lapanga in Sambalpur district.

The project, established with an investment of ₹26,996 crore, is expected to generate employment for 5,012 people.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “Western Odisha today stands as a symbol of confidence, discipline and enterprise, transforming from forests and farmlands into a hub of world-class manufacturing.”

He added, “Western Odisha is emerging as a global industrial hub where world-class investment meets people-centric development. Our focus is to create jobs close to home, strengthen MSMEs, promote value-added and green manufacturing, and ensure that when industry grows, every family, every village and every youth grows with it.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari; Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain; Sambalpur MLA Jay Narayan Mishra; Rengali MLA Sudarshan Haripal; Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma (Industries, Home, and I&PR Departments); senior state government officials; district administration representatives; and Hindalco Industries Ltd authorities.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 25th edition of the CII Enterprise Odisha Exhibition 2026 at Rourkela, where leading companies from across sectors are showcasing their innovations, capabilities, and industrial growth stories.

The inaugural evening of the expo featured a cultural programme and Rourkela’s first-ever drone show, highlighting the rich cultural heritage, social life, and industrial progress of Western Odisha.

On the second day of Enterprise Odisha 2026, the Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple projects across Western Odisha. He will also take part in sectoral roundtable discussions and business-to-government (B2G) meetings.