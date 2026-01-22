Bhubaneswar:Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is all set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 20 industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 30,000 crore in Western Odisha during his two-day visit to the region starting January 27.

The industrial projects have the potential to generate over 10,000 employment opportunities in the state.

“The Odisha CM will visit Lapanga in Sambalpur and Rourkela on January 27 and 28. During his visit, he will inaugurate India’s first FRB Units at Hindalco, marking a significant milestone in industrial and infrastructure innovation. The visit will also include the inauguration and groundbreaking of 20 industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 30,000 crore, having the potential to generate over 10,000 employment opportunities,” said the state government in a statement.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Majhi, Odisha has been continuously drawing strong interest from industry leaders, reflecting growing confidence in the state’s policy stability and governance framework. Following the successful Investors’ Meet roadshows in Hyderabad and Kolkata, Odisha is now set to witness the inauguration and groundbreaking of key industrial projects in the western part of the state, added the government.

CM to inaugurate Enterprise Odisha 2026 at Rourkela

Besides, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Enterprise Odisha 2026 at Rourkela. This flagship initiative, organised in collaboration with the CII, aims to accelerate industrial growth, strengthen investment facilitation, and boost employment generation in western Odisha.

According to the government, Odisha is rapidly reshaping its industrial future, moving beyond traditional sectors to build a diversified, employment-driven, and future-ready industrial ecosystem. At the heart of this transformation is western Odisha, now positioned as the state’s next major growth engine.

Since the formation of the new government in Odisha, significant momentum has been built in the western districts. So far, the state government has approved Rs 1,28,472 crore worth of investments for the western Odisha. These projects are likely to generate 69,338 employment opportunities.

“Western Odisha is now at the forefront of Odisha’s industrial transformation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, we are ensuring that growth reaches every region. Enterprise Odisha will serve as a powerful platform to connect investors with opportunities on the ground and translate industrial potential into jobs and prosperity for the people of western Odisha,” said Industries Sampad Chandra Swain.