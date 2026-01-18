Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched ‘Pragati Prabah’, the mouthpiece of Odisha government.

The Chief Minister launched the official mouthpiece of the state government, published by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, at his residential office in the capital city here.

Majhi thanked the I&PR Department for publishing the official mouthpiece of the state government. “Pragati Prabah is the moving reflection of Odisha’s development,” he said.

Prakash Mishra, the advisor to the Chief Minister and I&PR Director Anuj Kumar Das Pattnaik among others were present on the occasion.

Hrudananda Bishi, a successful farmer from Lakhanpur village of Jharsuguda district, was also present at the event.

The January edition of Pragati Prabah contains detailed information on the schemes, welfare initiatives and achievements of the state government. Besides, the mouthpiece has information on new appointments, success stories of students, decisions of the state Cabinet and cultural events among other things.