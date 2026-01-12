Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today laid foundation for an elevated corridor between Jayadev Vihar and Nandankanan in the Odisha capital here.

The ambitious project will be executed with an expenditure of Rs 952 crore, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Altogether four flyovers will be constructed at Jayadev Vihar Square, Kalinga Hospital Square, Damana Square and KIIT Square as part of the elevated corridor project, it added.

“The state government has decided to construct the elevated corridor to deal with traffic congestions on the busy Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan stretch. Once completed, the elevated corridor will ensure smooth travel for the commuters,” stated the CMO.

CM laid foundation for new Lok Seva Bhawan

The Chief Minister also laid foundation for a new Lok Seva Bhawan (Secretariat) in the capital city. The new Secretariat along with a new building for the Odisha Assembly will be built on 71.13 acres of land. The new Assembly building can cater to around 300 legislators. The project will be implemented with an allocation of Rs 3,623 crore, said the CMO.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for altogether 71 projects of the Works Department worth Rs 6,700 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 32 projects worth Rs 1,070 crore and laid foundation stones for 39 others worth Rs 5,630 crore.

The projects will bring revolutionize the road communication sector in the state and play a vital role in achieving the goal of a developed and prosperous Odisha, added the CMO.