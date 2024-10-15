Bhubaneswar: In order to attract more investments into Odisha, the State’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will take part in an investors’ conference in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

During his Mumbai visit, Majhi will attend the conference in run up to the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make In Odisha Conclave 2025’. The Chief Minister will participate in the afternoon session on October 18 and the morning session on October 19 at Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai, informed official sources.

The sources added Majhi will also attend another conference in Mumbai related to the possible business in the Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals industry.

The Odisha Chief Minister will leave Bhubaneswar for Haryana on October 17 and attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed State Government in Chandigarh. He will attend a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the NDA-ruled States in the afternoon, the sources added.

The Chief Minister will return to Bhubaneswar on October 19 evening.

During the first week of this month, the Odisha Chief Minister visited New Delhi, and met ambassadors, diplomats and businesspersons of 34 countries.

He invited them to take part in the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make In Odisha Conclave’ to be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29 next year. He called upon the ambassadors, senior diplomats and businesspersons to explore the opportunities that Odisha offers for investment and trade.

