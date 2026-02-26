Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi, announcing that the proposed building will be a seven-storey structure with 45 suites and modern amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the architectural design of the new building will reflect Odisha’s rich heritage, art and culture. The project has been planned as the existing Odisha Bhawan has become old and lacks adequate space and facilities to meet present-day requirements.

According to official information, the building will have three basements, a ground floor and six additional floors. It will house 45 well-equipped suites. The first floor will feature an exhibition area to showcase Odisha’s art and culture, while the second floor will have a conference hall with a seating capacity of around 70 people.

Majhi informed that the tender process for the project has been completed, and construction work will begin soon. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 93.27 crore.

The state government has undertaken the initiative to strengthen administrative coordination and cultural ties in the national capital and other major cities. The Chief Minister said Odisha Bhawans will also be constructed in Ayodhya, Bengaluru and Surat, for which land has been sought from the respective state governments.

At present, Odisha Bhawans are functional in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai. The Chief Minister added that there is also a proposal to construct another building in Mumbai for public convenience. A separate division will be created for proper maintenance of all such Bhawans and Sadans, he said.

In another announcement, Majhi said a Jana Ashraya Bhawan will be built near Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar to provide affordable accommodation for up to three days to people coming from different districts for urgent work.

The foundation stone ceremony in New Delhi was attended by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Odisha Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, and Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit.