Bhubaneswar: The cold wave tightened its grip across Odisha on Tuesday, with Jharsuguda recording the lowest temperature at 5.1 degrees Celsius. Steel city Rourkela followed at 6.6 degrees, while Sundargarh recorded 7.6 degrees. Hill station Daringbadi also remained chilly at 7.5 degrees.

Western and interior districts continued to feel intense cold conditions, with Bolangir at 8.8 degrees, Keonjhar and Phulabani at 9 degrees each, and Sonepur at 9.1 degrees. Dhenkanal hovered just below double digits at 9.9 degrees.

Cuttack, Baripada and Koraput recorded a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneswar saw the night temperature dip to 12.9 degrees, while Puri recorded 14.6 degrees.

Life disrupted in early mornings

Dense chill during early morning hours affected daily routines. In Jharsuguda, daily wage workers were seen lighting small fires to keep warm. “The cold has increased suddenly. It is difficult to start work before sunrise,” said Ramesh Sahu, a local.

In Cuttack, shopkeepers opened late as cold winds swept through the city. “Winter this year feels harsher. We are wearing extra layers even during the day,” said Anita Das, a resident of the Badambadi area.

IMD warns of further drop

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days. The weather office has advised people to take precautions, especially during the night and early morning hours, as the cold wave conditions are expected to persist.

Minimum temperatures of various places in Odisha recorded on Tuesday: