Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to reel under an intense cold wave as several parts of the state recorded single-digit minimum temperatures on Sunday, bringing biting cold conditions, especially in the western and southern districts. Hill towns Daringbadi and Phulbani emerged as the coldest places in the state, with the mercury dropping to 6 degrees Celsius.

According to data, Daringbadi and Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius each, followed by Jharsuguda, Koraput and Rourkela at 7 degrees Celsius. Nabarangpur reported 8.5 degrees Celsius, while Angul, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Bhawanipatna recorded temperatures between 9 and 9.5 degrees Celsius. Several other districts, including Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur and Baripada, also experienced chilly nights with temperatures hovering around 10 to 11 degrees Celsius.

In the coastal belt, Bhubaneswar recorded 13.1 degrees Celsius, while Cuttack stood at 11.8 degrees Celsius. Puri recorded 16.4 degrees Celsius, and Gopalpur and Chhatrapur reported 15.5 and 15.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Fog alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog alert for parts of the state. The weather agency said dense fog is very likely to occur during early morning hours at isolated places in Sundargarh, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh districts on Monday. The foggy conditions may affect visibility on roads.

Locals said the sudden drop in temperature has disrupted daily routines. “It is extremely cold in the early morning. People are lighting fires to keep themselves warm,” said a resident of Phulbani.

Another local from Dhenkanal said dense fog and cold winds have made morning travel difficult, especially for daily wage workers and students.

The IMD has advised people to take necessary precautions against cold and fog, especially during early morning and night hours, while drivers have been asked to remain cautious due to low visibility in fog-prone areas.

Minimum temperature of various places in Odisha recorded on Sunday:

Phulbani – 6.0°C

Daringbadi – 6.0°C

Jharsuguda – 7.0°C

Koraput – 7.0°C

Rourkela – 7.0°C

Nabarangpur – 8.5°C

Angul – 9.0°C

Sundargarh – 9.2°C

Keonjhar – 9.4°C

Bhawanipatna – 9.5°C

Bolangir – 10.0°C

Boudh – 10.2°C

Sonepur – 10.8°C

Baripada – 11.0°C

Dhenkanal – 11.0°C

Sambalpur – 11.7°C

Cuttack – 11.8°C

Jagatsinghpur – 11.9°C

Bargarh – 12.0°C

Khordha – 12.0°C

Malkangiri – 12.2°C

Jajpur – 12.2°C

Hirakud – 12.4°C

Paralakhemundi – 12.4°C

Balasore – 12.5°C

Titilagarh – 12.5°C

Nuapada – 12.5°C

Deogarh – 12.6°C

Kendrapada – 12.6°C

Bhadrak – 13.0°C

Bhubaneswar – 13.1°C

Paradip – 13.8°C

Chandabali – 14.0°C

Gopalpur – 15.5°C

Chhatrapur – 15.6°C

Puri – 16.4°C