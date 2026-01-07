Bhubaneswar: Cold wave tightened its grip across many parts of Odisha on Wednesday as dry and cold air continued to flow across the state. Several interior districts recorded sharp drops in night temperatures, with people experiencing biting cold conditions early in the morning.

Phulbani coldest

Phulbani emerged as the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Rourkela at 5.1 degrees Celsius. Jharsuguda also saw the mercury dip to 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Daringibadi, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna reported temperatures ranging between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Cuttack, Bhubaneswar feel the chill

Cuttack recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius, dropping below the 10-degree mark. The state capital, Bhubaneswar, saw the minimum temperature fall to 10.2 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest night of the ongoing winter season in Bhubaneswar.

Minimum temperatures of various places in Odisha recorded on Wednesday: