Bhubaneswar: Cold wave continued to affect several parts of Odisha on Thursday, with several towns recording minimum temperatures at or below 10°C. Rourkela emerged as the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 6.6°C.

Other areas also witnessed biting cold. Phulabani recorded 7.3°C, while Jharsuguda saw the mercury drop to 7.8°C. Both Angul and Dhenkanal registered the same minimum temperature of 8.6°C. Cold conditions were also reported from Keonjhar, which recorded 9.4°C.

Northern Odisha’s Baripada and western Odisha’s Bolangir touched the 10°C mark.

Relief Likely After a Few Days

According to the India Meteorological Department, there is no significant change expected in night temperatures over the next two to three days. However, a gradual rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is likely thereafter across Odisha, which may bring some relief from the prevailing cold wave conditions.

Minimum temperatures of various places in Odisha recorded on Thursday:

  • Rourkela – 6.6°C

  • Phulbani – 7.3°C

  • Jharsuguda – 7.8°C

  • Angul – 8.6°C

  • Dhenkanal – 8.6°C

  • Keonjhar – 9.4°C

  • Baripada – 10.0°C

  • Bolangir – 10.0°C

  • Sundargarh – 10.2°C

  • Cuttack – 10.4°C

  • Boudh – 10.6°C

  • Bhawanipatna – 11.5°C

  • Nabarangpur – 11.5°C

  • Sambalpur – 11.6°C

  • Koraput – 11.6°C

  • Bhubaneswar – 11.8°C

  • Jagatsinghpur – 11.8°C

  • Sonepur – 11.9°C

  • Rayagada – 12.0°C

  • Malkangiri – 12.0°C

  • Nuapada – 12.0°C

  • Kendrapada – 12.2°C

  • Paradip – 12.4°C

  • Deogarh – 12.5°C

  • Khordha – 12.5°C

  • Bargarh – 12.6°C

  • Hirakud – 12.8°C

  • Paralakhemundi – 12.8°C

  • Chandabali – 12.9°C

  • Nayagarh – 13.0°C

  • Bhadrak – 13.0°C

  • Jajpur – 13.5°C

  • Titilagarh – 14.0°C

  • Puri – 15.1°C

  • Chatrapur – 15.2°C

  • Gopalpur – 15.3°C