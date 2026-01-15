Bhubaneswar: Cold wave continued to affect several parts of Odisha on Thursday, with several towns recording minimum temperatures at or below 10°C. Rourkela emerged as the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 6.6°C.
Other areas also witnessed biting cold. Phulabani recorded 7.3°C, while Jharsuguda saw the mercury drop to 7.8°C. Both Angul and Dhenkanal registered the same minimum temperature of 8.6°C. Cold conditions were also reported from Keonjhar, which recorded 9.4°C.
Northern Odisha’s Baripada and western Odisha’s Bolangir touched the 10°C mark.
Relief Likely After a Few Days
According to the India Meteorological Department, there is no significant change expected in night temperatures over the next two to three days. However, a gradual rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is likely thereafter across Odisha, which may bring some relief from the prevailing cold wave conditions.
Minimum temperatures of various places in Odisha recorded on Thursday:
Rourkela – 6.6°C
Phulbani – 7.3°C
Jharsuguda – 7.8°C
Angul – 8.6°C
Dhenkanal – 8.6°C
Keonjhar – 9.4°C
Baripada – 10.0°C
Bolangir – 10.0°C
Sundargarh – 10.2°C
Cuttack – 10.4°C
Boudh – 10.6°C
Bhawanipatna – 11.5°C
Nabarangpur – 11.5°C
Sambalpur – 11.6°C
Koraput – 11.6°C
Bhubaneswar – 11.8°C
Jagatsinghpur – 11.8°C
Sonepur – 11.9°C
Rayagada – 12.0°C
Malkangiri – 12.0°C
Nuapada – 12.0°C
Kendrapada – 12.2°C
Paradip – 12.4°C
Deogarh – 12.5°C
Khordha – 12.5°C
Bargarh – 12.6°C
Hirakud – 12.8°C
Paralakhemundi – 12.8°C
Chandabali – 12.9°C
Nayagarh – 13.0°C
Bhadrak – 13.0°C
Jajpur – 13.5°C
Titilagarh – 14.0°C
Puri – 15.1°C
Chatrapur – 15.2°C
Gopalpur – 15.3°C