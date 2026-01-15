Bhubaneswar: Cold wave continued to affect several parts of Odisha on Thursday, with several towns recording minimum temperatures at or below 10°C. Rourkela emerged as the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 6.6°C.

Other areas also witnessed biting cold. Phulabani recorded 7.3°C, while Jharsuguda saw the mercury drop to 7.8°C. Both Angul and Dhenkanal registered the same minimum temperature of 8.6°C. Cold conditions were also reported from Keonjhar, which recorded 9.4°C.

Northern Odisha’s Baripada and western Odisha’s Bolangir touched the 10°C mark.

Relief Likely After a Few Days

According to the India Meteorological Department, there is no significant change expected in night temperatures over the next two to three days. However, a gradual rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is likely thereafter across Odisha, which may bring some relief from the prevailing cold wave conditions.

