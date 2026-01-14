Bhubaneswar: The prevailing cold wave conditions in Odisha are likely to continue till January 17, said the IMD on Wednesday.

As per the IMD prediction, the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over the districts of Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda till January 17. The MeT Department has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

Dry weather is most likely to prevail across the state till January 20, said the IMD regional centre in the capital city here in its weather bulletin today.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in several districts of Odisha including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Puri, Khurda, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur till January 17, predicted the IMD.

Mercury likely to rise after 3-4 days

“There will be no large change in minimum temperature or night temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next three-four days. Thereafter, the minimum temperature may rise by 2-4 Degree Celsius gradually,” said IMD.

According to the IMD, cold wave condition is likely to prevail over Bhubaneswar and its nearby areas during the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital city are very likely to be around 28 Degree C and 11 Degree C respectively.

“Coldwave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the districts of Angul and Jharsuguda during the last 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature of 30.6 Degree C was recorded at Paralakhemundi Gajapati district and the lowest minimum temperature of 6 Degree C was recorded at Rourkela in Sundargarh district during the period,” added the IMD.