Bhubaneswar: In view of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Bhubaneswar starting November 27, the Commissionerate Police has announced temporary traffic restrictions on several major routes across the city.

The restrictions have been issued by Commissioner of Police S. Dev Datta Singh under Section 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007), and Regulation 36 of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulation, 2008.

Traffic Restrictions on November 27, 2025

• 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm: Airport Square → Hospital Square → AG Square → Left Turn → Raj Bhavan Square

• 4:00 pm to 4:25 pm: Raj Bhavan Square → AG Square → Left Turn → PMG Square

• 5:15 pm to 6:00 pm: PMG Square → AG Square → Right Turn → Governor House Square

Traffic Restrictions on November 28, 2025

• 9:00 am to 9:30 am: Raj Bhavan Square → AG Square → Right Turn → Hospital Square → Airport Square → Terminal II

According to the notification, no vehicles will be allowed to enter these specified roads from connecting lanes or bylanes during the mentioned time slots.

However, emergency vehicles, including fire services, ambulances, and police vehicles, will be exempted from these restrictions.

The Commissionerate Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

President Droupadi Murmu will be in Bhubaneswar on November 27 and 28 to attend multiple official programmes.