Dhenkanal: After cases were reported at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Khordha district, students of an Adarsh Vidyalaya in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district have also tested positive for jaundice.

According to reports, over 10 students of Adarsh Vidyalaya at Biswanathpur in Dhenkanal district are suffering from the water-borne disease. Of them, four students residing in a private hostel near the school and the hostel operator have tested positive for jaundice.

In addition, students of the school hailing from Gondia block are also reportedly affected.

After being informed of the outbreak, Additional District Education Officer Manoj Ranjan Dalei, along with a team from the health Department of Barapada, visited the school and inquired into the matter.

The education official directed the school authorities to ensure proper hygiene and sanitation on the premises.

Meanwhile, students and parents have alleged the school authorities failed to maintain cleanliness in toilets and provide safe drinking water and hygienic midday meals.

Pruthiviraj Singh, an affected student, claimed consumption of contaminated water on the school premises led to the outbreak of jaundice.

Ashok Kumar Sahu, a parent of an affected student, said the district administration should issue strict directions to the school authorities to maintain cleanliness and hygiene on the campus.