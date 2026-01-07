Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Gurujang in Odisha’s Khurda district have closed the institute till January 14 after several students tested positive for jaundice.

The school has decided to send students home temporality following the outbreak of jaundice at the institute. The decision has been taken as part a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, said the principal of the school today.

The school authorities have decided to close the school and send the students home on the advice of the Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti headquarters, at Noida.

“The school has been closed to prevent the possible spread of infection and allow time for proper sanitation, medical review and monitoring of students’ health,” added the principal.

70 students have been affected by jaundice

The school authorities have advised the parents to observe their children closely for any symptoms.

As per reports, as many as 70 students of the total 560 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gurujang, have been affected by jaundice. However, the school authorities claimed that a few cases of jaundice have been detected among the students.

Officials of the Health Department visited the residential school and collected samples from the students.

A team from the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) also rushed to the school and inspected the water supply.