Bhubaneswar: Leaders cutting across party lines expressed grief over the untimely demise of senior BJP leader and former Minister Samir Dey. He passed away today during treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

Mentioning Dey as people’s leader and efficient organiser, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated the veteran BJP leader contributed in the State’s development in a big way during his tenure as the Higher Education Minister and Urban Development Minister.

The Chief Minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathy towards Dey’s family.

Majhi announced the last rites of Dey will be performed with full state honours.

Leader of Opposition and BJD President Naveen Patnaik conveyed his heart-felt sorrow. He said Dey’s life-long service to people and their development will be remembered forever.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha has lost an amiable and efficient leader. Dey was instrumental in spreading the nationalistic ideology of BJP in the coastal Odisha with Cuttack as the epicentre, Pradhan mentioned.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed grief, saying that Dey was an excellent politician and social activist, and his contributions to the development of Cuttack City will be remembered forever.

BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal said the demise of Dey is an irreparable loss to the party.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed grief over the untimely death of Dey. Parida said the senior leader’s demise is a great loss for not only the State, but the country also.

Mourning the death of Dey, Deputy Chief Minister KV SIngh Deo said his legacy is a testament to his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to our people and shall forever remain etched in the annals of Odisha's history.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Dey was a prominent figure and his untimely death has created a political vacuum in the State.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushnachandra Mahapatra expressed deep condolence and stated Dey’s death is an irreparable loss to BJP and to the State as whole.

