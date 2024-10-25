Bhubaneswar: The Congress party has accused Odisha Governor Raghubar Das of canvassing for his daughter-in-law, a BJP candidate, in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Ajoy Kumar, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Odisha, has lodged a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In his complaint, the Congress leader alleged that Das, a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, is actively campaigning for his daughter-in-law Purnima Das, the BJP candidate for Jamshedpur East Assembly segment in the neighbouring state.

According to the Congress leader, Das participated in a few booth committee meetings in the Assembly constituency and distributed various items among the people in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Kumar, who is also fighting the Assembly polls from Jamshedpur East segment, has urged the ECI to intervene into the issue and take the appropriate steps to restrain Das from canvassing for his daughter-in-law.

Notably, Das had served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 19. He was appointed as the Governor of Odisha in 2023.