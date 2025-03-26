Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy today suspended Congress MLAs Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Chandra Jena from the House for seven days over unruly behaviour.

Earlier today, the two legislators staged a protest in the House near the Speaker's podium over the issue of safety of women in the state by beating gongs.

Yesterday, the Speaker had suspended 12 MLAs of the party for seven days over unruly behaviour.

With the suspension of Bahinipati and Jena, all members of the Congress, which has 14 MLAs in the House, were suspended.

Notably, according to Congress MLAs, security personnel forcibly removed them from the House when they were sleeping near the podium of the Speaker last night as a mark of protest against the suspension and left them on the roadside after allegedly attacking them. The MLAs spent the night as they slept on the street at Lower PMG in front of Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

