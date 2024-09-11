Bhubaneswar: Based on police complaints filed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities, two Common Service Centres in the city have been closed for demanding money from applicants for the ‘SUBHADRA’ Yojana.

After receiving complaints from the beneficiaries, the authorities of municipal corporation in North and South East zone lodged FIRs. Accordingly, the Commissionerate Police detained officials of the CSCs. The centres near Toshali Bhawan and Niladrivihar have been closed.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said the municipal corporation has made strict implementation of the guidelines of the scheme in 67 wards coming under its three administrative zones.

He added public awareness is being created in the BMC area. Based on state guidelines, IEC van is also disseminating messages on the scheme. The municipal corporation has made ward-wise supervision strategy to support beneficiaries. There is no room for making money to process the application under the scheme and irregularities will not be excused, Patil added.

Data on application forms

Official sources said a total of 1.3 Lakh SUBHADRA Yojana application forms have been distributed in the municipal corporation area till date. Of them, more than 17,000 forms have been taken online and about 15,000 forms have been digitised.

The ‘SUBHADRA’ application forms are being distributed at 378 Anganwadi Centers and 230 CSC/MSK Centers. Application forms are also available at three zonal offices and BMC head office. All complaints in this regard have been resolved immediately. On-board officers, community organisers, sanitary inspectors are supporting the citizens for hassle-free implementation, the official sources added.

The municipal corporation asked beneficiaries to contact toll-free number 14678 in case of any queries or complaint.

