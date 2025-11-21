Cuttack: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics, popularly known as Sishu Bhawan, in Cuttack is set to begin a significant research project on treatment methods for the deadly adenovirus infection in children.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved and funded a three-year study that aims to develop faster detection techniques and improved treatment approaches.

Aim of the research

A four-member team of doctors from the institute will lead the research. Their focus will be on identifying adenovirus at an early stage and studying advanced treatment procedures for severe viral pneumonia in children. At present, there is no specific treatment for viral pneumonia in paediatrics.

Also read: Sishu Bhawan doctors remove nail from child’s windpipe without surgery.

Among common viruses like flu, RSV, metapneumo and adenovirus, adenovirus is considered the most dangerous, especially for children below five years of age.

Current challenges

Sishu Bhawan had conducted a study on adenovirus during 2023 to 2024, but research on its treatment had not been carried out. Doctors say the symptoms often appear similar to the common flu, which makes the infection harder to detect. Without a Biofire machine, diagnosis becomes difficult, and the hospital currently has to send swab samples of affected children to ICMR for confirmation, a process that takes four to five days.

Members of the research team

The new research project will help the institute conduct its own advanced investigations. Professor Dr Bijay Meher will lead the study as Principal Investigator. He will be supported by Dr Sarthak Nayak from the Paediatrics Department, Dr Soumya Shibani Sahu from Microbiology and scientist Santabana Mantri from the Multidisciplinary Research Unit.

Doctors believe the project will help improve the clinical management of adenovirus cases and strengthen Odisha’s ability to handle future outbreaks affecting children.