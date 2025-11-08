Cuttack: In a tragic incident, three persons lost their lives after the balcony of a dilapidated building collapsed near Hadibandhu School in the Bauxibazar area of Cuttack city on today evening.

According to reports, the deceased were residents of a nearby slum who were trapped under the debris when the balcony gave way. Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Jalil (60), Abdul Zaheed (30), and Abdul Mujahid (3).

Two others, a woman and a child, sustained injuries in the mishap and are currently undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Locals alleged the building had earlier been declared unsafe by authorities. However, despite repeated warnings, it was neither demolished nor vacated, raising serious concerns over enforcement and safety oversight.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse has been launched.