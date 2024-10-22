Bhubaneswar: In view of impending cyclone 'Dana', which is likley to hit Odisha coast, the state government ordered closure of all colleges and universities in affected-to-be 14 districts from tomorrow.

As per the order by Office of Special Relief Commissioner, the colleges and universities in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj. Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha Nayagarh and Cuttack districts will remain closed for a period of three days starting October 23 (tomorrow) to October 25, 2024.

According to IMD forecast, yesterday's well marked low pressure area over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards. concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 22nd October. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by 0000 UTC (5.30 AM) of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during 1800 UTC (11.30 PM) of 24th and 0000 UTC (5.30 AM) of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm.

Under its impact, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar. Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha Nayagarh and Cuttack districts are likely to be affected with wind as well as heavy rainfall.

Keeping this in mind, the colleges and universities in the above districts from 23rd October to 25 October 2024 shall remain closed as a precautionary measure, the office order stated today.

Besides, all technical and professional institutions, polytechnics and ITIs situated in the afore-mentioned districts will remain closed during the period.

The government has already announced closure of schools in 14 districts for 3 days.

