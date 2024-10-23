Bhubaneswar: In its latest weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted Cyclone Dana will cause inundation in Kendrapara district up to 3.01 km.

There is likely of storm surge of 1 to 2 m height above the astronomical tide in Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. This will cause inundation of low lying areas in these districts during the landfall of Cyclone Dana.

The bulletin further stated the storm surge of 0.5 to 1 m height above the astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Jagatsingpur district of Odisha.

In Bhadrak and Balasore districts, the expected inundation will be up to 0.82 km and 0.92 km respectively.

The storm surge of 1 to 2 meters height above the astronomical tide will also occur in East Medinipur districts of West Bengal during the time of landfall.

Cyclone Dana over East-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of October 23, about 490 km southeast of Paradip, 520 km south-southeast of Dhamara and 570 km south-southeast of Sagar Island of West Bengal.

The meteorological department stated the cyclonic storm is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 24.

It is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara during night of October 24 to morning of October 25 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph, the weather bulletin stated.

