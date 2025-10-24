Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27.

According to the IMD bulletin, the low-pressure area currently lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and has been moving west-northwestwards during the past three hours. As of 8:30 AM on October 24, it remained over the same region.

The system is expected to strengthen gradually, becoming a depression over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by October 25, a deep depression by October 26, and finally a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27, the IMD forecast stated.

