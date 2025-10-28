Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Montha has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall around Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh this evening or night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its morning bulletin on Tuesday, the IMD said the system was positioned about 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The weather agency said the cyclone is likely to maintain its north-northwestward movement and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, later today. At the time of landfall, the cyclone is expected to pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 90 to 100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

The East Coast Railway has cancelled 43 trains in view of the cyclone. The East Coast Railway announced the cancellation of various trains originating in or passing through coastal Andhra. These trains were scheduled to depart on October 27, October 28 or October 29. It said the trains have been cancelled for the safety of passengers.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday urged people not to panic over the impending cyclonic storm Montha, assuring that all necessary preparations to tackle its possible impact have been completed.

Speaking to media persons after a high-level meeting of various departments and agencies, Pujari said that final preparations at all levels, including the state government, district administration, block, and panchayat levels, have been completed.