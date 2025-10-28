New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest special bulletin has confirmed the landfall process of Cyclone Montha has begun and will continue for the next three to four hours.

According to the IMD, the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Montha’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph in the past six hours. It was centered around 50 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km south of Kakinada, and 230 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam.

The cyclone is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, within the next few hours as a severe cyclonic storm. Wind speeds are likely to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, the IMD added.

Cancellation of trains

Meanwhile, the Railways has cancelled 61 trains as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone to ensure passenger safety and smooth train operations.

Details of cancellations:

• Four trains on October 27, 2025

• 48 trains on October 28, 2025

• Eight trains on October 29, 2025

• One train on October 30, 2025

Some important cancelled trains:

• 07166 Bhubaneswar New–Hyderabad Special (Oct 29, 2025)

• 17479 Puri–Tirupati (Oct 30, 2025)

• 18464 Bengaluru–Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express (Oct 29, 2025)

Additionally, nine trains have been short-terminated or short-originated, six have been diverted, and nine have been rescheduled.