Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will chair an emergency meeting tomorrow (October 28) to review the situation in view of cyclone ‘Montha’.

As per the IMD prediction, cyclone Montha is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28. At the time of landfall, it is likely to pack maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

The impending cyclone is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds in several districts of Odisha from October 27 to 30, said the IMD.

Extremely heavy rain likely in 7 Odisha districts

At least seven districts—Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput Nabarangpur and Kalahandi—are likely to witness extremely heavy rain from October 28 to 30. The IMD has issued a Red Warning in this regard.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to lash Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts from October 28 to 30. The MeT Department has issued an Orange warning for these districts.

Moreover, the IMD has predicted heavy rain in districts like Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda till October 30. A Yellow warning has been issued for these districts.

“Cyclone Montha is likely to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. However, several districts in Odisha may witness extremely heavy rainfall from October 28 to 30 due to the impact of the cyclone. I have called an emergency meeting on Tuesday to review the situation. Earlier, the state government had conducted two review meetings on the impending cyclone. Our priority is to maintain zero casualty,” said the Chief Minister who was in Mumbai on Monday to attend the India Maritime Week-2025.

