Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday urged people not to panic over the impending cyclonic storm Montha, assuring that all necessary preparations to tackle its possible impact have been completed.

Speaking to media persons after a high-level meeting of various departments and agencies, Pujari said that final preparations at all levels, including the state government, district administration, block, and panchayat levels, have been completed.

“We want to urge the people not to panic or get worried over the cyclone. We will face this cyclone together successfully, ensuring zero casualties. Don’t move out of your houses unless there is an emergency,” the Revenue Minister appealed.

He said that the cyclonic system is currently moving at a speed of 18 km per hour, which is a positive sign, as experts suggest that the faster a system moves over the sea, the less its impact would be.

Pujari further added that the cyclonic storm, after making landfall in Andhra Pradesh, will move towards neighbouring Chhattisgarh, crossing the Malkangiri district of the state. The system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, which may cause a rise in the water level of the Mahanadi River.

The Water Resources Department has started releasing water from reservoirs, which are around 88 per cent of their capacity, to accommodate the additional inflow. Pujari stated that the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha, Deoranjan Kumar Singh, will also talk to the Indian Coast Guard authorities to seek their assistance in dealing with the cyclone.

The Indian Coast Guard’s helicopter may be used to keep an aerial watch on the situation. The Minister informed that around 200 expectant women have so far been shifted to the nearest primary health centres. Tourists and pilgrims residing in higher spots in hilly regions have been instructed to move to safer places.

The evacuation of people from low-lying and vulnerable areas to safer locations is underway. The Minister also appealed to people in these areas to move to nearby cyclone/relief shelters and school buildings and assured that the Odisha Police will ensure the safety of their properties during their absence.

Schools and Anganwadi centres in the eight districts in the red zone — Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur — have been closed till October 30.

As many as 128 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Fire Services have been deployed in the above districts.

