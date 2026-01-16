Nuapada/Khariar: In a shocking incident of brutality, a migrant labourer from Odisha's Nuapada district was severely injured after he was allegedly abducted from a train, electrocuted, and set on fire by agents of a brick-kiln owner in Andhra Pradesh. The victim, identified as Bidhyadhar Majhi (50) of Junapani Khaliabhatta village within Khariar police limits, was left with 70 per cent burn injuries and is currently battling for life at the District Headquarters Hospital.

As per reports, Majhi had gone to work at a brick kiln in Alanam area of Andhra Pradesh about three months ago. He, along with his son Ajay Majhi and five-six other villagers, had migrated after taking advance payments through a local middleman Hitesh Kumar to work at the brick kiln owned by one AR Madhab.

Contractor's henchmen tracked, attacked victim for leaving kiln

Few days back, Majhi allegedly left the brick kiln without informing the owner and boarded a train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam. After learning of his escape, the brick kiln owner reportedly sent his contractor (sardar) along with three to four youths to trace and bring him back. The accused reportedly followed Bidhyadhar and caught him at a railway station located about 100 km from Srikakulam.

Fearing for his life, Bidhyadhar attempted to flee, but was overpowered. He was then dragged near an electric transformer and allegedly given electric shocks. The assault did not end there. The assailants then poured a flammable substance over his body and set him on fire before fleeing the scene when he began screaming in pain.

Railway police later rescued him in a critical condition and admitted him to the Srikakulam Government Hospital, while informing his family members. After the family arrived, doctors advised shifting him to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment. Unable to afford treatment at a major hospital, his kin instead brought him to the Nuapada DHH where he remains in critical condition.

The incident has once again highlighted the rampant exploitation and inhuman treatment of migrant labourers working under the advance-payment (dadan) system.

