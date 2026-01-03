Nuapada: A major wildlife trafficking racket was busted in Odisha's Nuapada district after the Forest Department carried out coordinated raids across multiple locations. Six persons including a father-son duo have been arrested in the crackdown. Two leopard skins and as many sambar antlers were also seized from the possesssion of the accused.

As per reports, the Forest Department carried out coordinated raids across multiple locations in western Odisha after receiving specific intelligence on wildlife trafficking. In Nuapada, a team from Khariar Forest Division carried out a series of operations. On Tuesday evening, the first raid was conducted at Saradhapur village under the Boden Range. During the operation, forest officials recovered one leopard skin and two sambar antlers, and arrested four persons. The arrested individuals were identified as Dinesh Majhi and Shukram Chinda of Saradhapur village, Kuma Chandra Majhi of Kendubahara village, and Madhusudan Majhi of Khairpada.

Forest department tightens noose

In a subsequent raid on Wednesday, forest officials conducted a search at Patalgudkari village under the Nuapada Range, where another leopard skin was seized. Two persons, identified as Mahesh Sahu and his son Gajanan Sahu, were arrested on charges of illegal wildlife hunting and trade.

Confirming the crackdown, official sources said all accused have been arrested and produced in court. Further investigation into the wildlife trafficking network is underway, they added while reiterating their commitment to intensifying surveillance and enforcement to curb illegal hunting and trafficking of wildlife in the region.