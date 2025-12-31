Bhubaneswar: To ensure no eligible beneficiary under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) or the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) is left out, the Odisha government on Wednesday extended the deadline for ration card e-KYC registration by another two months.

Informing about the decision, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the deadline has now been extended till the end of February. The earlier deadline was December 31, 2025.

The minister said around 96 per cent of eligible beneficiaries have already completed the e-KYC process. He urged the remaining four per cent to complete the registration within the extended period, stressing the government wants to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of food security benefits.

He also informed around eight lakh new ration cards have been distributed in the state so far.

Notably, ration cards are essential documents issued by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department to avail subsidised food grains under the NFSA and the SFSS.