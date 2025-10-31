Subarnapur: In an extremely unfortunate incident, a woman had to mortgage her ration card to pay for her minor son's injury during a school sports event in Odisha's Subarnapur district. The incident, which caught the limelight, has highlighted the desperate attempts of people driven by rural poverty. The district administration, however, came to her rescue after getting to know of the incident.

As per reports, Krishna Nayak, a Class 8 student of Sindurpur Nodal High School, had taken part in a district-level running competition being organised in Icchapur school in Dunguripali block. While participating in the event, he accidentally missed a step and fell, fracturing his arm. Some teachers present there rushed him to the nearest hospital in Dunguripali.

However, when his condition did not improve, doctors referred him to the district headquarters hospital. Unable to arrange money for the emergency, Krishna's mother Padmini approached a local moneylender. With no substantial asset as a collateral, she borrowed Rs 4,500 after pawning her ration card.

District administration assures all help to student's mother

On reaching the district headquarters hospital, doctors advised a surgery to fix his broken hand. The district administration, however, in a prompt gesture came to her aid. Collector Nruparaj Sahu visited the hospital and assured all financial assistance for the boy's operation. The district physical education officer Jyotikant Bhoi was also placed under suspension.

Meanwhile, CDMO Durgadutt Das informed mediapersons that the boy is out of danger and all efforts are being taken to discharge him at the earliest with the best of treatment.

