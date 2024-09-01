Berhampur: The death toll in the Chikiti hooch tragedy rose to four today. One Baya Sethi from Karabalua village under Chikiti block who was undergoing treatment at MKCG hospital after consuming spurious liquor succumbed this evening.

He was admitted to the MKCG hospital in critical condition on August 19. He died while undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital.

Yesterday, Lakshman Behera who consumed spurious liquor in Chikiti succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Two more villagers have died earlier after consuming spurious liquor.

Background details

Over 15 residents from Karbalua and Jenapur villages were taken ill on August 16 after consuming country liquor sold near Moundpur. They complained of stomachache and vomiting. They were initially admitted to the Chikiti hospital. When their condition did not improve, the affected were shifted to the MKCG hospital.

The Excise Superintendent of Berhampur has been removed from the duties following the hooch tragedy. The state government also warned of stringent action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade.

The police earlier arrested at least eight persons in connection with the hooch tragedy.

