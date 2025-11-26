Bhubaneswar: A community-managed homestay facility has opened at Dhodrokusum in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, marking a new milestone in Odisha’s ecotourism efforts. The initiative, developed at the foothills of the sanctuary, is the first in the state to be operated completely by local forest-dependent families.

The cluster features five traditional mud-and-clay rooms created with natural materials such as clay, husk, cow dung and earthen tiles. Despite the rustic build, the units come with modern amenities including attached bathrooms, water and power backup, a children’s play zone and an outdoor fireplace. Every item inside the rooms, from furnishings to everyday utilities, has been crafted by local artisans, showcasing Sambalpuri design elements.

Three households manage the homestays

The ownership and daily management of the units have been shared among three households. Laxmi Guru, who supports her daughter and mother-in-law, has opened two rooms under the banner of Laxmi Homestay. Another unit is run by Rebati Bhue, who sustains her family through daily wage work while caring for her ailing husband. The remaining two rooms have been converted from the home of Sujata Bhoi, a former small shop owner who now manages Sujata Homestay.

Online Booking

Guests can reserve their stay through the website ecotourodisha.com, where the packages include both accommodation and food.

Revenue-sharing model

The project follows a revenue-sharing model. Under this structure, 35 per cent of the earnings go to the homestay operators as wages, 25 per cent is set aside for recurring costs, and 10 per cent each is allocated for village development and local infrastructure. The remaining 20 per cent contributes to the PCCF (Wildlife) Corpus Fund, which supports training and capacity building for community members. The entire cluster was built with an investment of Rs 16 lakh from the Ecotourism Development Committee’s share.

The initiative aims to create sustainable income for local families while offering visitors an immersive cultural experience in one of Odisha’s key wildlife hubs.