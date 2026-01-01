Bhubaneswar: Flight services at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar were disrupted on Thursday morning due to dense fog, affecting both arrivals and departures. Poor visibility early in the day led to the diversion and delay of several flights, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Five flights were diverted to other cities

According to Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan, a total of five incoming flights were diverted due to low visibility on the runway. Three flights were diverted to Raipur, while two were diverted to Kolkata. Of these, three flights were coming from Delhi, one from Chennai and one from Bengaluru.

Visibility dropped to 50 metres

The airport authorities said that around 6.30 am, runway visibility dropped to just 50 metres, making it unsafe for aircraft to land or take off. As per aviation norms, flight operations are possible only when visibility improves to at least 550 metres.

Delays in departures from Bhubaneswar

Several outbound flights from Bhubaneswar were also delayed. The Bhubaneswar to Dehradun flight, scheduled to depart at 6 am, finally took off around 10 am. Similarly, the Bhubaneswar to Jaipur flight also departed after a delay.

Passengers advised to check flight status

Airport authorities said all necessary arrangements were made for passenger convenience as per protocol. With foggy conditions likely to continue, passengers have been advised to check their flight schedules before leaving for the airport.

Fog blankets Bhubaneswar city

Meanwhile, the city of Bhubaneswar welcomed the New Year under a thick layer of fog. Visibility in several areas dropped sharply during the early morning hours, affecting road movement. Vehicles moved slowly on highways and major roads, with drivers using headlights and fog lamps to navigate safely through the mist.