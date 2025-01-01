Bhubaneswar: Thousands of devotees visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri today to have darshan of the deities on the occasion of New Year 2025.

To facilitate a hassle-free darshan, the temple gates were opened for devotees at 12:30 AM.

The district administration and the temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure a smooth darshan experience for the devotees.

Puri district Superintendent of Police, Vinit Agrawal, on Tuesday, closely reviewed the arrangements for devotees at the Puri Jagannath Temple.

Speaking about the measures in place, Agrawal stated that the Puri Police have made extensive arrangements given the New Year. "The temple is under strict security arrangements. Devotees are allowed to proceed for darshan in an organized manner through the seven gates, and a block-wise system has been implemented to ensure that no inconvenience is caused. So far, the darshan arrangements have been running smoothly,” said the Puri SP.

“Additionally, barricades have been set up from Market Square to the temple to streamline the flow of devotees. Ambulance services are also available to handle any health emergencies promptly. The entire city is under surveillance with CCTV cameras installed at key locations. We extend an open invitation to all devotees for the New Year celebrations," added Agrawal.

The devotees also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the temple to ensure a smooth and hassle-free darshan of the holy triad.

(With IANS inputs)

