Bhubaneswar: Lakhs of devotees flocked to Lord Shiva temples across Odisha today to mark the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Major Shiva temples across the state, including the revered Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Dhabaleswar Temple in Cuttack, Akhandalamani Temple in Bhadrak, Kapilash Temple in Dhenkanal, Ladu Baba Temple in Nayagarh, and Lokanath Temple in Puri, witnessed a massive turnout of Shaivite devotees eager to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Special arrangements were put in place at these temples to manage the large crowds and ensure a smooth darshan for worshippers. At the Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, the temple administration announced the scheduled timing for the ceremonial lifting of the Mahadeepa. The sacred lamp will be placed atop the centuries-old temple at 10 PM.

Maha Shivaratri, observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Falgun, holds immense significance for devotees. Observers of the festival undertake a day-long fast, consuming only fruits and milk, and break their fast the following day after offering prayers.

Also read: Traffic advisory issued for Maha Shivaratri celebration at Lingaraj Temple; check details.