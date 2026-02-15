Bhubaneswar/Cuttack/Dhenkanal: A deep sense of devotion and spiritual fervour prevailed across Odisha on Sunday as lakhs of devotees thronged Shiva temples to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Devotees observed day-long fasts, chanted hymns in praise of Lord Shiva, and offered milk and holy water to the Shivlingas at temples across the state. Since early morning, long queues were witnessed outside major shrines, with devotees patiently waiting for their turn to offer prayers.

In the evening, devotees lit earthen lamps on temple premises and recited sacred shlokas, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere. The fast was traditionally concluded after the lifting of the Maha Deepa (holy lamp) atop temple shrines.

At the revered Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers and witness the Maha Deepa ritual. Sevayats ceremonially carried the holy lamp and placed it atop the temple at 8:38 pm, amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Om Namah Shivaya” and devotional fervour.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Shiva temples across districts including Cuttack and Dhenkanal, where devotees stayed awake late into the night to participate in the sacred rituals and seek divine blessings.

Maha Shivaratri, one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. This year, the auspicious Tithi began at 5:04 pm on February 15 and will conclude at 5:34 pm on February 16.

Authorities had made elaborate arrangements at major temples to ensure smooth darshan and maintain order during the large gatherings.