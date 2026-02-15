Bhubaneswar: Devotees in huge numbers visited Lord Shiva temples across Odisha today to celebrate Maha Shivaratri, one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

From early morning, long queues were seen outside major shrines as people gathered to offer prayers, observe fasts and seek blessings. The turnout was particularly heavy at the famous Lingaraj Temple in the capital city.

Apart from Lingaraj, heavy footfall was reported at several prominent temples, including Dhabaleswar Temple, Akhandalamani Temple, Kapilash Temple, Ladu Baba Temple and Lokanath Temple.

Shaivite followers thronged these shrines to participate in rituals and special prayers organised for the festival.

Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to handle the rush and ensure orderly darshan. Security personnel were deployed in large numbers, while barricades and queue systems were set up to regulate the movement of devotees.

At the Lingaraj Temple, the administration announced the timing for the ceremonial Mahadeepa ritual. The sacred lamp is scheduled to be lifted and placed atop the temple at 10 pm. Devotees are expected to gather in large numbers in the evening to witness the ritual, which holds deep spiritual significance.