Khordha: A girl student who was found in critical condition near Ostapur in Khordha district has died while undergoing treatment at the Khordha District Headquarters Hospital today.

According to reports, the deceased was a first-year student of DIET, Rajasunakhala in Nayagarh district. Yesterday evening, she reportedly left her institute hostel with a male friend on a motorcycle and had been missing since then.

Today, the student was discovered in a critical condition near Ostapur under Baghamari police limits. With the help of local residents, she was rushed to the Khordha District Headquarters Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident is underway.