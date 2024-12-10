Bhubaneswar: Double-decker electric buses will ply in Bhubaneswar soon as the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has invited a tender in this regard.

The CRUT has floated a tender for the selection of a bus operator for the supply, operation and maintenance of double-decker electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model for 10+2 years.

The Request For Proposal (RFP) has been published by the CRUT to invite proposals for the manufacture and supply of 5 double-decker electric buses (AC) with chargers and comprehensive maintenance for a period of 10+2 years.

The authority intends to deploy the buses for tourism purposes within the state, the tender document said.

It has been planned to operate the buses in Khordha, Cuttack, and Puri areas.

The agreement period for the buses shall be 10 years from Commercial Operations Date (COD). The authority shall have the right to extend the agreement period for an additional 2 years at its sole discretion and based on the performance and condition of the buses, the tender document added.