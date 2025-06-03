Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his seven-month-old daughter over a family dispute at Kantapal village under Kankadahad police station limits in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, Sanjay Chatar, a native of Udasaahi village under Raruan police limits in Mayurbhanj district, had been living with his in-laws in Kantapal and working as a labourer. However, he had reportedly stopped working for the past few months and remained at home, which had caused frequent tensions in the family.

At the time of the incident, Sanjay and his wife Janani Munda had gone together to collect rice from a local ration dealer. While returning home, an argument broke out between them. In a drunken state, Sanjay reportedly lost control and violently threw his seven-month-old daughter to the ground near the village road, leading to her death on the spot.

Sanjay also sustained serious injuries to his chest and hand and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and began an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem.