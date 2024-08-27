Bhubaneswar: Bringing cheers to the women in Odisha, the State government today announced all the female members of a family will receive financial assistance under ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in the Odisha Legislative Assembly said irrespective of the number of female members in a family, all of them will avail the benefit of ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme. Parida further said widow and girl students getting a scholarship are also eligible to receive the financial assistance under the scheme.

The beneficiaries of ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme will receive ₹10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments annually. The money will be credited to the accounts on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and the International Women’s Day.

The government has said ₹50,000 will be provided to the women during the next five years.

Application forms for the scheme will be available for free at all Anganwadi centres, Block offices, Mo Seva Kendras, and Jan Seva Kendras.

The State government has announced it will launch a portal for the scheme as well. A call centre will also be set up.

The ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme will be launched on September 17, 2024.

The beneficiaries must be the residents of Odisha. Their age must be above 21 years and below 60 years as of July 1, 2024. The date of birth of a woman as mentioned in her Aadhaar card will be taken into consideration for calculating her age for the scheme.

The women who are getting financial assistance of ₹1,500 or above per month and ₹18,000 or above per year under any other scheme of the government are ineligible to avail the benefits of ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme.

The woman or any member of her family is a sitting or former MP or MLA, income tax payer, elected representative of Panchayati Raj body or ULB except ward members and councillors, employee and pension holder of government undertaking and boards are also ineligible for the scheme.

Families having irrigated land of five acres or above or un-irrigated land of ten acres or above or families having tractors, mini-trucks, light commercial vehicles and four-wheelers are also ineligible under the scheme.

Families having annual income above ₹2.5 lakh are also ineligible to receive financial assistance under the scheme.

Women from economically well-off families, government servants or Income Tax payees will not be eligible under the SUBHADRA scheme.

Other benefits for beneficiaries

A Subhadra Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries. To encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each gram panchayat and urban local body and an additional incentive of ₹500 will be given to each of them.

The State government has made a budgetary outlay of ₹55,825 Crores for the scheme.

