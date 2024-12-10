Bhubaneswar: The e-mail sent to an Odisha-based Journalist that threatened to disrupt the annual DGP-IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar had originated from Canada. Official sources at the Crime Branch of Odisha Police said this today.

The Crime Branch was charged with the task to find out the origin of the threat e-mail and a video message allegedly sent by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The official sources added the origin of the e-mail was known after examination of the IP address.

The audio message also originated from outside the country. With the help of an application, the audio message was prepared, said the Crime Branch sources.

It is understood from the findings so far that no individual from Odisha has any connections with the threat mail and audio record message, added the sources.

The Special Task Force of the Crime Branch earlier wrote to Google seeking detailed information about the threat messages.

The three-day top police officials' event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

The Pro-Khalistani leader threatened through an email to disrupt the DGP-IGP Conference which was held from November 29 to December 1. The email contained a threat audio message amd was sent to the Journalist at around 9.04 AM on November 30.

Pannun allegedly threatened to make December 1 a D-Day in the message and wrote, "Odisha Do not fly to and from Biju Patnaik Airport" in Bhubaneswar. He asked Khalistani, Naxals, Maoists, Kashmiris to target DGP "terror" conference at Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Pannun, who heads the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, in a video message ahead of the conference, urged his supporters to disrupt the programme.

He dared the PM to visit Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar to meet devotees. He urged Naxals, Maoists, Kashmiri fighters to disguise and take cover in temples, hotels in Bhubaneswar against the annual national conference.