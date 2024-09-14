Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club (BCAC) in association with Sambad Group, Odisha's leading media conglomerate, organised Cyclothon-2024 here today as part of its Earth Again Movement under the Punascha Pruthibi initiative.

'Sambad' Editor Tanaya Patnaik and Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda flagged off the event at Commissionerate Police Headquarters here this morning.

The cyclists from the Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club - BCAC - cycled from the Commissionerate Police office to Nandankanan, covering a distance of 14 km in the city to spread awareness among mass to save the environment.

"Climate change is a matter of concern for all. The BCAC in association with Sambad Group is participating in the cyclothon. The club is actively promoting the culture of cycling, adventure and active lifestyle in the state. The members of this cycling fraternity regularly take part in cycling events in many places. We request everyone to do cycling to protect our environment and stay fit," said Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.

Speaking on the occasion, Sambad Editor Tanaya Patnaik urged people to use bicycles as a means of transportation and improve lifestyles.

"We have been carrying out Punascha Pruthibi campaign from villages to towns to spread awareness among people to save our environment. A big change can come from a little effort. Cycling is a sustainable mode of transport. I hope people would use cycle as a means of transportation and be part of this initiative," she said extending her gratitude to BCAC and Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda for supporting cycling.

Putting placards featuring slogans like 'Ride Cycle Stay Fit', and 'Nature's Beauty Our Duty', the cyclists from the BCAC participated in the Punascha Pruthibi's Earth Again Movement with courage.

"We cycled 14 km from the Commissionerate Police office to Nandankanan to spread awareness among people for a clean environment. To keep nature's beauty is our duty. This is our motto and our goal. We request everybody to achieve that goal," said a participant.