Bhubaneswar: Concerns of the Odisha Forest Department remain unabated as tranquilisation of Tigress Zeenat, which has strayed into West Bengal after Jharkhand, is taking longer.

PCCF (Wildlife) Prem Kuma Jha informed Zeenat is roaming in the deep forest cover of Purulia in West Bengal. Three teams of Odisha and West Bengal tried to tranqulise the three-year-old tigress four times, but in vain. The tranquiliser darts missed the target due to the deep forest, Jha added.

Zeenat is doing well and has hunted preys in the forest. With the help of the radio collar tied to the tigress, the Forest teams including two from West Bengal have been keeping a close watch on her, Jha stated.

The teams have not taken the help of elephant so far for the tranquilisation process. However, that option will be explored if need arises, the PCCF said. He added the Forest Department will make all possible efforts to bring back Zeenat to the Similipal sanctuary.

Zeenat was translocated to Similipal in Odisha from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra on November 14. She was released into to the wild on November 25 following her brief stay at a soft enclosure at the Similipal Tiger Reserve. Zeenat later strayed into the Jharkhand forest.

A few days after, another Tigress Jamuna, which was brought to Odisha from TATR under the translocation programme, also went out of Similipal. Jamuna strayed into the Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in Balasore district.