Bhubaneswar: Eight out of 88 milk and milk product samples tested in Odisha were found to be sub-standard, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik informed the State Assembly today.

Replying to a question by MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, the Minister said that the samples were tested by the Food Safety Commissionerate under the health and Family Welfare Department.

As per data shared by the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhubaneswar, a total of 88 samples of milk and milk products were analysed during 2025. Of these, 80 samples were found to be adhering to prescribed standards.

However, eight samples did not meet the required quality standards and were categorised as sub-standard. No sample was found to be unsafe or misbranded during the testing period.

The Minister also informed the House that, apart from OMFED, at least 22 companies are engaged in the milk and milk products business in the state. Among them, 10 companies are based within Odisha, while 12 are from outside the state.

He said that the quality of milk and milk products sold by these companies is monitored and tested by the Food Safety Commissionerate to ensure compliance with food safety norms.