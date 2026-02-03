Rayagada: An 81-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Odisha’s Rayagada district last night over suspicion of practising sorcery. The incident took place in Shundhipadar village under Ambadala police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Chichi Ram Bag. According to preliminary information, the attackers reportedly crushed the elderly man’s head, killing him on the spot.

Family members later approached the Ambadala police station to lodge a complaint. However, till the filing of the report, the police were yet to reach the spot, and the exact motive behind the killing was to be ascertained.

Villagers have so far remained tight-lipped about the incident. There were earlier disputes in the village related to accusations of sorcery, which may have led to the crime.

Over the past few months, cases of murder and other serious offences have reportedly increased in the area.

Police are expected to begin an investigation soon to ascertain the exact circumstances and identify those involved.