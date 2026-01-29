Betnoti: A tragic incident driven by blind belief and superstition came to light today in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where a man allegedly murdered his mother suspecting her involvement in witchcraft. The accused, identified as Tapan Barik (35), has been arrested. A resident of Kalarafulia village within Betnoti police limits, Tapan reportedly committed the crime following a prolonged period of family tension.

As per reports, the accused harboured a strong belief that his mother, Raimani Singh (48), was practicing witchcraft, which he suspected to be the reason behind his wife’s repeated miscarriages. Due to frequent domestic disputes and alleged mental harassment, his wife had reportedly left the matrimonial home around two months ago and has since been living separately. Villagers stated that Tapan Barik had been behaving abnormally in recent months and was often seen accusing his mother of being responsible for his personal misfortunes. On the day of the incident, an argument allegedly broke out between the mother and son, during which the accused lost control and attacked her with a sharp cutting weapon, killing her on the spot.

Role of superstition, mental health issue to be probed

On receiving information, Betnoti police rushed to the scene and took the accused into custody. The murder weapon was seized, and the body of the deceased was sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered.

Police officials said the incident took place in the early hours of the morning. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and whether any previous complaints or warning signs were reported. The role of superstition and mental health issues behind the crime is also being probed.

The incident has once again highlighted the persistent problem of blind belief and superstition in rural areas, leading to tragic consequences. Locals have demanded strict action against the accused and greater awareness campaigns to curb such practices.

