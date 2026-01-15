Angul: A young male elephant was found in a critical condition after accidentally chewing a crude bomb near Patharagada Sahi of Balukata village under the Bantala Forest Range of Angul Forest Division in Odisha.

Forest officials have started treatment of the injured animal after receiving reports of an ailing elephant in the forested area.

The injured elephant is estimated to be around six to seven years old.

Suspected Crude Bomb Explosion Inside Mouth

According to veterinarians, the elephant is suspected to have accidentally chewed a crude bomb kept illegally, possibly for hunting wild animals.

The veterinarians believe the incident occurred around five to six days ago. The explosion caused deep wounds inside the elephant’s mouth, leaving the animal in severe pain and unable to eat properly.

Medical Teams Rushed for Treatment

Veterinary teams from Kapilash, Angul and Satkosia have reached the spot and started treatment of the elephant. Efforts are underway to stabilise the animal and prevent infection.